Tipping off Authorities: Social Media Post Leads to Discovery of Gun at St. Paul High School

A recent incident at Harding Senior High School in St. Paul has highlighted the importance of vigilant students and swift action authorities. Acting on a tip received via a social media post, school staff immediately contacted the police, resulting in the discovery and seizure of a gun on the premises.

In his letter to families, Principal Tony Chlebecek emphasized the school’s commitment to safety, stating that they promptly implemented a “hold in place” procedure as soon as the report was received. There were no threats made, and fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident.

Upon arrival, the police found that two students were already being detained security in an office. Subsequently, during a search of a 15-year-old girl’s backpack, officers uncovered a handgun. While she resisted arrest and even kicked an officer during a minor struggle, she was eventually taken into custody and booked into a juvenile detention center for assault of an officer and gun possession.

Principal Chlebecek used this incident as an opportunity to remind parents about the serious consequences students face when bringing weapons to school. He urged them to communicate the importance of reporting any concerns immediately to a trusted adult and to properly store firearms at home.

Sadly, this is not an isolated case. In recent times, there have been other incidents involving the discovery of guns at various schools in the St. Paul metro area. This highlights the ongoing need for schools, families, and communities to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

