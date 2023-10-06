How to Subscribe to Gulf News on Whatsapp Channels

Summary: This step-by-step guide will show you how to follow Gulf News’ Whatsapp Channel and receive the latest news from the UAE and around the world.

If you want to stay updated with the latest news from Gulf News, you can now receive their updates on your Whatsapp. Here’s how you can subscribe to Gulf News’ Whatsapp Channel:

For iPhone users:

1. Launch WhatsApp and click on the ‘Updates’ button located at the bottom left of your screen.

2. Scroll down on the ‘Updates’ page until you reach the bottom of your contacts’ statuses. There, you will find a new section called ‘Channels’.

3. Click on the plus (‘+’) sign next to the word ‘Channels’.

4. A pop-up will appear, prompting you to ‘Find Channels’. Click on this to reveal a search bar.

5. In the search bar, type ‘Gulf News’. You will see Gulf News’ Whatsapp channel displayed, marked with a green verified sign. Click on the plus (‘+’) sign next to the channel name to follow.

6. To receive notifications when Gulf News updates their channel with the latest news, don’t forget to click the bell icon.

By following these simple steps, you will receive the latest news from Gulf News on your Whatsapp. Stay updated with news from the UAE and around the world with Gulf News on Whatsapp Channels.

