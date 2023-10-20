A Man Arrested for Impersonating a Hindu and Blackmailing Women in Surat

Surat police have apprehended a man who posed as a Hindu to trap women in the guise of offering them modeling jobs, only to blackmail them with their nude photos. The accused, identified as Mohammad Rehan from Surat, targeted aspiring models sending messages on WhatsApp, promising them substantial amounts of money in exchange for their explicit videos and photos for supposed modeling opportunities. He specifically targeted Hindu girls, especially those from economically vulnerable backgrounds.

One of the victims became suspicious of Rehan’s activities and promptly informed her family, who sought assistance from the Bajrangdal. They set up a trap and caught the accused when he arrived at the location. During the subsequent questioning, Hindu activists discovered that Rehan had multiple social media profiles, all using Hindu names, through which he had contacted the victims and pressured them to send explicit images. The activists handed him over to the police.

According to reports, Rehan would take explicit photos of Hindu girls without revealing their faces and upload these images to illicit websites operating from India, the US, and Canada. He then used these photos to blackmail and threaten the victims, aiming to tarnish their reputations.

The police are currently conducting an interrogation of Rehan and will send his confiscated mobile phone for forensic analysis to gather further evidence.

Source: The Times of India, OpIndia