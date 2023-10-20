Gujarat Police ATS Arrests Espionage Agent Facilitating Pakistani Intelligence Operation

The Gujarat Police Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 53-year-old espionage agent in Tarapur town. Labhsankar Maheswari was apprehended based on information provided the Military Intelligence (MI). The capture came after officials of the MI identified a campaign orchestrated a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), where Maheswari used a WhatsApp number to persuade defense personnel to download and install a malicious Android application.

The target of the campaign was primarily individuals who had children studying at various Army schools throughout India. Maheswari, who posed as an official from the Army Public School, urged the personnel to upload pictures of their children with the national flag to participate in a competition called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The Military Intelligence traced the mobile number used Maheswari to Gujarat and sought the support of the ATS to apprehend him. It was later discovered that Maheswari had provided the Pakistani agency with contact numbers of Indian defense personnel. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Maheswari under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Interrogations revealed that Maheswari, originally a Pakistani Hindu, had entered India in 1999 with his wife. He obtained a long-term Indian visa and eventually acquired Indian citizenship in 2006. Last year, during a visit to his parents in Pakistan, Maheswari came into contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency.

Investigations are ongoing to determine Maheswari’s level of involvement with the Pakistani intelligence agency. The ATS is expected to request police custody of the accused individual. This arrest serves as a significant blow to the espionage efforts of the Pakistani intelligence agency within India.

