Gujarat High Court Refuses to Quash FIR Against SDPI Secretary for WhatsApp Message

The Gujarat High Court has denied the request to quash an FIR lodged against Mohammad Nausarka, the Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The FIR was filed based on allegations that Nausarka had posted a WhatsApp message with the intention of inciting hatred between Hindus and Muslims.

During the trial, the court will determine whether Nausarka had the intention to cause disharmony or hatred between the two religious groups. The court noted that the message circulated through the WhatsApp group had the potential to create mischief and fall within the scope of Section 153-A r/w 505 of the IPC, which concerns promoting enmity between groups.

The FIR was filed the police after verifying that the message in question was forwarded members of the SDPI, including Nausarka, without verifying its authenticity. The message stated that a Muslim shop in Navsari had been demolished, and those with Muslim tenants were being threatened. The FIR alleged that Nausarka intended to prompt enmity between religious groups.

Nausarka sought to have the FIR quashed, arguing that it was concocted, false, and vexatious. He also claimed that the message did not aim to incite hatred between Hindus and Muslims and that the offense under Section 66A(b) of the IT Act could not be registered since it had been struck down the Supreme Court.

The state’s counsel countered that the WhatsApp message, as admitted Nausarka, was circulated to disrupt public harmony and incite enmity between communities. The court observed that Section 153-A of the IPC aims to curb acts that promote enmity between groups based on religion.

The court concluded that the message circulated through the WhatsApp group was intended to incite hatred or disharmony between the two groups. However, it stated that the petitioner’s intention would only be established during the trial. As a result, the court dismissed the plea to quash the FIR.

Regarding the invocation of Section 66A of the IT Act, the court prohibited the Investigating Officer from investigating the offense under this section. In relation to Nausarka’s complaint of custodial torture, the court noted that he had already filed a complaint before the relevant authority, and this matter would be addressed separately.

