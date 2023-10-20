Gujarat ATS Arrests Pakistani Spy for Sending Malware and Stealing Sensitive Information

The Gujarat anti-terror squad (ATS) has made a significant arrest in Anand district’s Tarapur town. The arrested suspect, a native of Pakistan, was found to be sending sensitive information to Pakistani agencies. The ATS received intelligence from the military that a Pakistani agent was using WhatsApp on an Indian SIM card to deploy malware and steal valuable data.

According to ATS SP Om Prakash Jat, the suspect used a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) malware to gain access to phones and collect sensitive information. The SIM card used the spy was registered under the name Muhammad Saklain Thaim and activated on the mobile phone of Azgar Hajibhai. The SIM card was later delivered in Anand to Labhshankar Maheshwari, who has connections to the Pakistan Embassy.

Maheshwari, originally from Pakistan, obtained Indian citizenship in 1999. However, his extended family still resides in Pakistan. The ATS believes that the spy’s activities targeted the family members of Indian Army personnel. The WhatsApp number associated with the spy is still active in Pakistan.

This arrest highlights the ongoing threat of espionage and cyberattacks between India and Pakistan. The use of malware and social media platforms like WhatsApp allows spies to remotely access phones and steal sensitive information. It is crucial for security agencies to stay vigilant and take necessary measures to counter such threats.

Sources:

– ATS SP Om Prakash Jat

– ANI

