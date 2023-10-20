Gujarat ATS Nabs Espionage Agent Using WhatsApp to Compromise Defense Personnel’s Mobiles

The Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a significant arrest, detaining a 53-year-old espionage agent named Labhsankar Maheswari from Tarapur, Gujarat. This arrest came as a result of specific information provided Military Intelligence (MI). The Intelligence officials had uncovered a nefarious campaign a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), who used a WhatsApp number (90xxxx6792) to compromise Android mobile handsets belonging to defense personnel.

The operation primarily targeted individuals associated with Army Public Schools (APS) across the country, especially those who had children studying in these schools. The Pakistani operative posed as an APS official and lured the targets into installing malicious Android applications disguised as a campaign called “Har Ghar Tiranga”, just before Independence Day. The application urged users to upload their ward’s photo with the national flag to participate in a competition.

MI officials traced the mobile number (90xxxx6792) to Gujarat and sought assistance from the Gujarat Police ATS. After carrying out technical analysis and groundwork, the prime suspect, Labhsankar Maheshwari, was identified as the individual who facilitated the Pakistani agency in acquiring the Indian WhatsApp number.

Further investigation, with the help of Air Force Intelligence, led to the identification of a targeted Android mobile device for cyber forensic examination. The examination conducted FSL Gujarat confirmed that the Pakistani number (90xxxx6792) was used to target and hack Indian defense personnel’s mobile devices to acquire critical information.

There is also suspicion that the Pakistani agency acquired significant information about APS students and their guardians through vulnerabilities in the APS website or their Android application, “DigiCamps”, which is mainly used for fee payments.

After gathering sufficient evidence and conducting ground verification, the Gujarat Police ATS lodged an FIR against Labhsankar Maheshwari under the appropriate sections of the IPC and Indian IT Act. He was subsequently arrested from his residence in Tarapur, Gujarat.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that Labhsankar Maheshwari is originally a Pakistani Hindu who came to India in 1999 for fertility treatment. He was able to establish himself as a successful businessman in Tarapur with the support of his in-laws. However, investigations suggest that he was cultivated a Pakistani intelligence agency during his visit to Pakistan in early 2022.

The arrest of Labhsankar Maheshwari is seen as a significant success for security agencies. It is believed to have dealt a blow to Pakistani intelligence agencies exposing their malicious intentions. The case is expected to deter further hacking attempts inimical agencies and protect the critical information of security forces and Indian citizens.

Sources:

– Times Now