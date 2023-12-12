Gujarat Congress Leader Arrested for Sharing Fake Ayodhya Picture

In a recent development, Hitendra Pithadiya, President of Gujarat Congress’ Scheduled Caste (SC) cell, has been arrested the state police’s Cyber Crime Department. The arrest comes after Pithadiya was alleged to have shared a fake picture of a priest associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The Gujarat Congress leader is now facing charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 469 for forgery to harm someone’s reputation, and Section 295A for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings insulting religion or its beliefs. He has also been charged under provisions of the IT Act.

This arrest has sparked discussions about the role of social media and the responsibility of public figures in disseminating information and images. It brings to light the importance of verifying the authenticity of content before sharing it on social platforms, especially for individuals in positions of power and influence.

The incident raises concerns about the potential consequences of spreading fake news or misleading information, particularly when it involves religious sentiments. It underlines the need for responsible behavior on social media, with individuals understanding the impact their actions can have on society as a whole.

Cases like this serve as reminders that the misuse of social media platforms can lead to legal consequences, highlighting the importance of exercising caution and responsibility online. Public figures, especially those in positions of authority, should be vigilant in verifying the credibility of the content they share to avoid such incidents.

Moving forward, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize fact-checking and responsible information sharing. Social media platforms also have a role to play in curbing the spread of fake news implementing stringent measures to detect and remove such content.

As technology continues to evolve, it becomes even more important for users to be discerning and responsible in their online actions.