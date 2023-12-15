Guinean Authorities Urged to End Media Blocks and Restore Online Access

Guinea has faced widespread criticism from global organizations for its recent actions against media outlets and online communication platforms. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Guinean authorities to immediately end the broadcasting blocks on multiple radio and television outlets and to restore access to all social media and online platforms.

The blocks began on December 6 when the High Authority of Communication (HAC), Guinea’s media regulator, ordered Canal+ to suspend the content of privately owned broadcaster Djoma. This was followed orders to suspend the content of two other privately owned broadcasters, Evasion and Espace. The regulator cited “security imperatives” without providing further details.

Chinese television distributor StarTimes also removed Djoma, Espace, and Evasion from its offerings, stating that it was done “by decision of the competent authorities for reasons of national security.” The specific authority responsible for the decision was not mentioned in the press release.

In addition to the broadcasting blocks, access to popular social media and communication platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter has been blocked in Guinea since November 24. The Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI), a non-profit internet censorship tracker, confirmed these blocks.

According to the CPJ, these actions directly threaten freedom of expression and the public’s right to access information. The authorities have not provided specific reasons for the blocks and suspensions, but journalists at the affected outlets believe their critical coverage of the government’s actions may have played a role.

The blocks and closures have also had a significant impact on readers’ access to news. One news site, Guinée Matin, reported a drastic decrease in readership due to the social media blocks. Additionally, Guinea’s Post and Telecommunications Agency issued a decision to close Ndimba Radio within three months, allegedly over a failure to pay license fees. The director of Ndimba Radio denies these claims and believes it is retaliation for the media’s critical coverage of the government.

International organizations and local trade groups have condemned these actions and called for the immediate restoration of media outlets and online platforms. Despite requests for comment, Guinean authorities have remained silent on the matter.

It is crucial for Guinean authorities to respect freedom of expression and ensure access to information for all citizens. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation in Guinea and urging the government to take swift action to rectify these violations of press freedom.