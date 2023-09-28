Upcoming Netflix Movie “Frankenstein” from Director Guillermo del Toro: What We Know So Far

One of the highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix is a new horror film called “Frankenstein” directed Guillermo del Toro. Del Toro, who has an exclusive deal with Netflix, has previously worked on successful projects such as the Oscar-winning Pinocchio and the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities.

In a recent interview with the Variety Awards Podcast, del Toro revealed that he is currently working on a monster movie. While the title is still under wraps and subject to change, he mentioned that he has been writing and designing for the project for the past couple of years.

“Frankenstein” was first optioned Netflix in March 2022, based on Elizabeth S. Wrightson’s visual representation of the character developed Bernie Wrightson. The film has been in development for several years and is now being produced Gary Ungar and J. Miles Dale, with Dan Laustsen as the director of photography.

The story of “Frankenstein” will be inspired Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s classic novel and will take place in 19th century Eastern Europe. The main focus of the story revolves around Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein, even though the monster is believed to have died in a fire forty years earlier.

While there has been no official confirmation from Netflix, actors such as Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, and Mia Goth have been rumored to be in talks for starring roles in the film. Del Toro, Isaac, and Garfield were recently seen together at a Los Angeles screening for Pinocchio, adding fuel to the speculation.

Unfortunately, production for “Frankenstein” was delayed due to the ongoing strikes SAG-AFTRA in July 2023. However, according to industry sources, prep work for the movie is set to begin in October 2023, with filming expected to take place in Ontario, Canada, and possibly London, England. A release date is yet to be confirmed, but it is projected to be in October 2025.

In addition to “Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro has more projects in the works for Netflix, including the animated film “The Buried Giant” and a vampire movie reportedly titled “Vampire Tapestry.” Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on these projects and a renewal for the anthology horror series “Cabinet of Curiosities.”

