The Upcoming Netflix Movie: Frankenstein

Netflix has a new horror movie in the works, directed Guillermo del Toro. The film, known as Frankenstein or Prodigal Father, is still in the early stages of development, but here’s what we know so far.

Guillermo del Toro has been working with Netflix since 2020, producing projects like the Oscar-winning Pinocchio and the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities. In a recent interview, del Toro revealed that he is working on a monster movie, although he couldn’t disclose the exact title at that time.

Later, it was confirmed that the movie would be a new adaptation of Frankenstein. Netflix acquired the rights to Elizabeth S. Wrightson’s Frankenstein in March 2022, which is based on Bernie Wrightson’s visual representation of the character. Del Toro has been interested in the project since 2008, and it has finally found its home at Netflix.

The plot of Netflix’s Frankenstein will follow the classic tale of Mary Shelley’s novel. Set in 19th Century Easter Europe, the story focuses on Dr. Pretorious as he tries to track down Frankenstein’s monster, believed to have died in a fire forty years ago, in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.

As for the cast, Oscar Isaac has been eyed for one of the main roles, while Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz have also been confirmed to star in the film. Production was initially scheduled to start in the summer of 2023, but it had to be delayed due to strikes. Filming is now set to begin in February 2024 in Ontario, Canada, and possibly in London, England.

Although an exact release date hasn’t been announced, we can expect the film to be released in October 2025, given its genre. In addition to Frankenstein, del Toro has other projects in the works for Netflix, including the animated film The Buried Giant and a vampire movie titled Vampire Tapestry.

As more information becomes available, we will update you on the progress of Netflix’s Frankenstein. Are you excited for this new adaptation of the classic horror story? Let us know in the comments below.

