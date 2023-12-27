Guillermo del Toro Praises Netflix’s Crime Thriller “Emily the Criminal”

Guillermo del Toro, acclaimed director of horror films, recently took to Twitter to shower praise on the Netflix original crime thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The film, directed and written John Patton Ford, follows the story of Emily, a woman with mounting debts who becomes entangled in a credit card scam that leads her into the dangerous criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

Del Toro commended the film for its unapologetic storytelling and highlighted Aubrey Plaza’s impressive performance as the titular character. In his tweet, he described “Emily the Criminal” as an incredible debut film that captivates with its tough crime narrative. Emphasizing the absence of sentimentality and easy answers, he praised the film for its commitment to truth and its ability to sustain a slow-burn rage and power until the explosive finale. Del Toro also acknowledged the exceptional performance of Theo Rossi in the film.

The praise for “Emily the Criminal” extends beyond del Toro. The movie has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews, holding a remarkable average of 94% positive responses on Rotten Tomatoes, certifying it as “fresh.” Not only critics, but also audiences have found themselves captivated this edgy crime picture, with the audience score currently standing at an impressive 79%.

Having personally watched the film, I concur with del Toro’s endorsement. Plaza delivers a remarkable performance, seamlessly transitioning into the darker and grittier material with remarkable skill. The tension throughout the movie is palpable, and the ending is satisfyingly fitting.

Aside from Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal” also features Theo Rossi, Bernardo Badillo, John Billingsley, and Kim Yarbrough in prominent roles. If you are a fan of crime thrillers that delve into the depths of a character’s journey, this movie is definitely worth checking out.

