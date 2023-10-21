How to Use WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Personal and Work Purposes

Are you receiving messages from your clients or boss on the same WhatsApp where you communicate with your partner, friends, and family? This can change if you start using both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, as you can receive personal messages on one and work-related messages on the other.

WhatsApp Business can be a way to disconnect from work or, on the other hand, to avoid distractions during your work hours. It offers tools such as setting absence messages for vacations or after work hours.

The best part is that you don’t have to be a business to use WhatsApp Business. It can also be utilized professionals, as it is already being used 200 million accounts worldwide, according to WhatsApp data.

Here’s how to make it work:

Step 1: Have Two Phone Numbers

In order to have two WhatsApp accounts, you’ll need two different phone numbers – one exclusively for work and the other for personal use. Many devices allow for dual SIM cards, which means you can have a physical SIM and also an e-SIM that can be activated with any telecom operator like Telcel, AT&T, or Movistar.

Additionally, if you don’t want to pay for two phone lines or aren’t interested in receiving calls, you can simply purchase a prepaid number and recharge it whenever you want. WhatsApp only requires the number to be active.

Step 2: Download WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business

These are two different applications and although they might appear similar, WhatsApp Business offers many tools specifically designed for work purposes.

For example, you can create a profile where people can see your profession, work hours, work address, social media accounts, email, and any description you want to add. All these fields are optional.

You can also set up “welcome messages” that are sent automatically, “absence messages” for when you’re outside of work hours or on vacation, and even “quick replies” that can save you a lot of time if you have pre-determined responses.

With regular WhatsApp, you have other options such as choosing to automatically save photos sent your friends and family to your camera roll, and the ability to open the app with your biometrics only to prevent others from reading your personal chats.

Both apps are free and can be distinguished their logos – classic WhatsApp with a phone logo, and WhatsApp Business with a “B”.

Step 3: Separate Your Contacts

Be careful when sharing your phone numbers and pay attention to which WhatsApp app you use to message each person. For example, do not share your personal number with clients, and ask your family and friends not to message you on your business WhatsApp.

Keep in mind that these are two different apps with different purposes, and they work independently of each other. If you change your profile picture on regular WhatsApp, it will not affect your WhatsApp Business.

Sources:

– WhatsApp