Missing School for the High Holy Days: A Personal Reflection

As a student, missing a day of school can feel jarring, but for Jewish students like me, it’s a necessary sacrifice during the High Holy Days. On Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, my everyday routine is disrupted, and my mind wanders to what my friends are doing at school. The inconvenience of missing classes and extracurricular activities is frustrating, and I find myself having to make up for the missed work.

In the past, I’ve had to explain to my teachers that I’ll be absent due to the holidays. Sometimes, they would offer to post assignments on the day itself, but I have to remind them that it’s a religious holiday. It can be disheartening to be the exception in a public school system that doesn’t officially recognize these holidays.

I have even considered sacrificing the holidays for the sake of convenience, especially when I didn’t have a strong tradition of attending synagogue with my parents. But ultimately, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of celebrating Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur. The hassle of making up missed work is worth it, as these days hold special meaning to me.

During the High Holy Days, I take the time to go to temple, reflect, and reconnect with my Jewish heritage. On Rosh Hashana, I practice the ritual of Tashlich, where I symbolically let go of the past year’s burdens dropping pebbles into a stream. It’s a peaceful and meditative experience that signals a fresh start for the new year.

Yom Kippur, on the other hand, is a day of fasting and introspection. It’s difficult to fast at school when everyone else is eating, so being away from my friends and the chaotic cafeteria allows me to focus on the significance of the day. In the evening, my family and I gather with others from our synagogue for a special meal, reinforcing the sense of community and shared experience.

Although missing school can be isolating, it also deepens my connection to my Jewish identity. It forces me to step back from my everyday life and appreciate the sacredness of the High Holy Days. The intentionality that comes with missing school allows me to fully embrace the traditions, services, and family time that make these holidays special.

So, even when Rosh Hashana falls on a weekend like this year, I am glad to skip classes on the Monday of Yom Kippur. It’s a chance for me to disconnect from the outside world, immerse myself in the spirituality of the day, and celebrate the new year with intention and devotion.

