New HTDF Supermall Redefines Travel Retail Experience

A new era of travel retail is set to dawn in Sanya, China with the opening of HTDF Supermall on December 10th. Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free Corporation (HTDF), known for its successful Hainan Tourism Duty Free Shopping Complex, is breaking the mold once again with its innovative approach to retail.

Duty-Free DNA

HTDF Supermall builds on the foundation of HTDF’s success as China’s second-largest duty-free retailer. With cumulative sales of over CNY10 billion (US$1.4 billion) in just three years, HTDF has gained invaluable experience in the duty-free sector. This knowledge has allowed the company to infuse HTDF Supermall with a distinctive duty-free DNA that resonates with consumers.

Value-Driven Approach

At the core of HTDF Supermall is its commitment to providing quality products at reasonable prices. Unlike traditional profit-focused models, HTDF’s goal is to create a one-stop shopping destination that meets consumer demands. Tourists and local residents can shop with confidence, knowing they will find authentic products at competitive prices. This approach aligns with current market trends, where consumers are becoming more rational and value-conscious in their spending.

Efficiency and Cost Reduction

To achieve economies of scale, HTDF Supermall focuses on reducing costs and increasing efficiency. By relying on a self-service format, the mall can lower labor, management, rental, and other expenses, resulting in lower prices than e-commerce platforms. Additionally, logistics and operational processes are optimized to deliver faster circulation of goods and further reduce costs. Digital and smart systems enhance the shopping experience, allowing customers to locate products, place orders, and receive electronic invoices with ease.

Seamless Online-Offline Integration

HTDF Supermall sets itself apart seamlessly integrating online and offline shopping experiences. The mall offers a shared inventory system, meaning products available online are also available in-store. This online-offline integration extends to livestreaming, which has become a permanent feature of HTDF Supermall’s operations. By embracing the trifecta of wholesale, retail, and livestreaming, HTDF Supermall creates a dynamic and immersive shopping experience.

