Exploring the Success of X: Is It Time to Consider Selling Meta?

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired and rebranded Twitter as X, the platform has undergone significant changes and grabbed the attention of many users. Despite initial skepticism, X has managed to prove its mettle surpassing Instagram and Facebook in driving traffic through Google’s top 100 organic search results. This achievement has generated excitement and sparked discussions among users and observers.

In a recent post, X proudly proclaimed its success, reinforcing its position as a traffic-generation powerhouse. This caught Musk’s attention, leading him to share the post with the comment, “Guess we’re not dead yet,” accompanied the tears-of-joy emoji. The engagement on the post was remarkable, accumulating 39 million views and 336,000 likes within just 24 hours.

An ongoing debate surrounding X’s success and the prospects of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has emerged. While X may be performing better than anticipated, it is crucial for investors not to overlook Meta. With over 3.96 billion monthly active users across various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Meta remains a social media behemoth.

Meta has also witnessed steady growth in user monetization, with Facebook’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increasing to $11.23 in Q3, up from $9.41 the previous year. In terms of financial performance, Meta’s Q3 total revenue grew 23% year over year, reaching an impressive $34.15 billion, and the stock has seen a remarkable 170% growth year to date.

Considering Meta’s substantial user base, growing revenues, and positive stock performance, it is crucial for investors to carefully evaluate the company’s potential. Analyst Doug Anmuth even suggests further upside, with a price target of $400 — approximately 18% above the current levels.

While X’s achievement in driving traffic through Google is notable, it is essential to approach investment decisions examining the broader picture and assessing Meta’s overall performance in the social media landscape. Investors should consider various factors, including financial performance, user base, and growth potential, before making any decisions.

FAQs

1. What is X?

X is the rebranded version of Twitter that was acquired Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, in 2022. Musk implemented significant changes to the social media platform and positioned it as a platform for free speech.

2. How did X surpass Instagram and Facebook?

X surpassed Instagram and Facebook in driving traffic through Google’s top 100 organic search results. This achievement highlights X’s strength in generating traffic and attracting users through organic search.

3. Should investors consider selling Meta?

While X’s success is noteworthy, investors should carefully evaluate Meta’s overall performance. Meta remains a social media behemoth with a significant user base across multiple platforms. Factors to consider include financial performance, user monetization, and growth potential before making any investment decisions.