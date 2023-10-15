WhatsApp Chat Reveals the Horror and Desperation of Israeli Mothers during Hamas Attack

The harrowing experience of 200 mothers in the Be’eri kibbutz in southern Israel during a Hamas attack is documented through their WhatsApp group chat. The attack lasted for 20 hours, during which the women shared their fear and disbelief as Hamas militants killed residents and set homes on fire.

As they hid in their safe rooms, the women described the screams and explosions they heard outside, shared information about the location of the armed men, and sought help. However, in some cases, help never arrived. The chat reveals their growing desperation as they wondered why the army took so long to respond and questioned whether their relatives could be rescued.

The chat also shows the resilience and support among the women as they tried to help each other survive. They shared tips on dealing with the smoke that entered their rooms and discussed ways to secure their safe rooms. In the face of the relentless attacks, the group name was changed to “Mothers of Be’eri, Emergency.”

The chat, shared with BBC a spokesperson for the community, provides a minute-by-minute account of the Hamas attack. It offers a glimpse into the terror felt the residents as armed men entered their homes, killed their neighbors, and burned their community. The survivors estimate that around 100 neighbors were killed and many others taken hostage.

The chat also highlights the frustration and despair of the residents as they realized that the state of Israel would not be able to rescue them in the short term. The survivors supported each other through the ordeal, but their messages reflect their growing desperation as the hours passed.

The personal stories of three members of the chat have been shared anonymously to protect their privacy. The article also includes verified CCTV footage that shows the militants entering the kibbutz and the aftermath of their attacks.

This WhatsApp chat serves as a chilling testament to the terror faced the mothers of Be’eri during the Hamas attack. It sheds light on the unimaginable fear and desperation they experienced as they waited for help that seemed to never come.

