Residents in Guernsey to Discuss Sustainability of Public Finances

Residents in Guernsey will have the opportunity to engage in a discussion about the sustainability of public finances with the Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache. The session will take place on October 5th at Les Cotils and will be part of the States’ debate on the Funding and Investment Plan and Capital Portfolio.

The island’s public finances are facing an increasing annual shortfall due to the rising demand for essential services, particularly healthcare and pensions. The States see this as an opportunity to develop a plan for investing in Guernsey’s crucial public infrastructure, which has suffered from years of underinvestment. This would include areas such as housing, the hospital, and education facilities.

Deputy Ferbrache acknowledges that the issues at hand are complex and interconnected. One of the main questions to address is how to ensure that investing in infrastructure remains affordable. Another concern is how to maintain a fair tax system that protects those on low incomes. Deputy Ferbrache believes that they have a plan that can achieve the best outcome for Guernsey, but he is eager to hear the questions and viewpoints of the public.

This session will allow residents to raise their concerns and provide valuable input in shaping the future of Guernsey’s public finances. It is an opportunity for dialogue and to ensure that the decisions made are in the best interest of the island and its residents.

