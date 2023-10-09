How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the highly anticipated next installment in the beloved MCU franchise. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians find themselves facing a powerful new nemesis from the galaxy while dealing with the loss of a team member. In this emotionally gripping and adventurous story, Peter Quill and the Guardians must recruit new members and stand up against the forces threatening the universe.

The film centers around Rocket, delving into his dark and detailed past and exploring the events that shaped him. With a stellar cast including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promises to be an exciting and action-packed addition to the franchise.

For fans looking to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the comfort of their own homes, the film is available to stream on Disney Plus. Disney Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from renowned studios like Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

To watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus, follow these steps:

1. Visit DisneyPlus.com

2. Select ‘Sign Up Now’

3. Enter your email and password

4. Choose a subscription plan:

– Basic: $7.99 per month

– Premium: $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year

5. Enter your payment information

Disney Plus offers different plans with varying features. The Basic plan allows you to stream content with ads, while the Premium plan offers an ad-free experience and the ability to download content to supported devices. Disney Plus also offers bundle packages that include Hulu and ESPN Plus.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a must-watch for fans of the franchise. Experience the thrilling adventure and emotional journey of the Guardians streaming the film on Disney Plus.

