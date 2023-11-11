New Grand Theft Auto V Sells 190 Million Units – Take-Two Interactive Reports

In an exciting revelation, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of renowned game developer Rockstar, has announced that Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) has sold an impressive 190 million units in just over a decade. Since its launch in September 2013, the game has managed to capture the hearts and minds of players across three console generations, solidifying its position as a mainstay in Take-Two’s game portfolio. This astounding milestone demonstrates the enduring popularity and widespread acclaim of the game.

The news broke in Take-Two’s recent fiscal report, which coincided with the announcement of the trailer for the highly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, set to debut in December. Building upon the success of GTA V, the overall Grand Theft Auto series has now surpassed a staggering 410 million units sold worldwide. Take-Two further revealed that active development for the next entry in this iconic series is already well underway, exciting fans with the promise of another exceptional gaming experience.

Examining the financial side of things, Take-Two experienced impressive Q2 net bookings totaling $1.44 billion. This phenomenal result was primarily driven the continued success of GTA V, as well as other blockbuster titles like Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, which has now reached over 57 million sales.

Despite a 7 percent year-on-year decline in recurrent consumer spending (RCS), Take-Two remains optimistic and reassured investors that this decrease aligns with their expectations. RCS still constituted a significant portion of the Q2 net bookings, accounting for 78 percent. Notably, NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto Online were singled out as the two largest contributors to this figure.

Take-Two also highlighted that operating expenses remained steady year-over-year, partly due to a shift in marketing expenditures to later in the year. This financial stability, combined with the company’s ability to consistently release engaging post-launch content, solidifies its position as a industry-leading game developer.

Looking to the future, Take-Two has significantly expanded its team, boasting a talented development studio staff of nearly 9,000. This growth, including additions from the recent Zynga acquisition, is aimed at delivering the strongest and most diverse game pipeline in the company’s history.

Despite the challenges brought about the ongoing pandemic, Take-Two is confident in its guidance for the full-year, projecting net bookings ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.55 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. With the monumental success of Grand Theft Auto V and the promising developments on the horizon, the future looks exceptionally bright for Take-Two Interactive and its dedicated fanbase.

