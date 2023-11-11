Grand Theft Auto V Continues to Dominate Sales as GTA VI Set to Debut Soon

In an exciting announcement, Rockstar Games is preparing to unveil the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI next month. Despite this, the previous installment, GTA V, shows no signs of slowing down, selling a staggering 190 million copies worldwide since its release over a decade ago.

According to industry analyst ‘DomsPlaying’, GTA V has sold an additional 5 million copies in the last quarter alone. This remarkable feat pushes the total sales figures even higher, solidifying its place as one of the best-selling games of all time.

While not quite matching the explosive success of GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, another critically acclaimed title from Rockstar Games, continues to perform well in the market. Sales of Red Dead Redemption 2 have reached a respectable 57 million copies, with an additional 2 million units sold in the last quarter alone. This puts the game just shy of joining the prestigious ranks of the top seven best-selling games in history.

As we eagerly await the unveiling of GTA VI, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the upcoming release will impact GTA V sales. Only time will tell if fans will continue to flock to the latest iteration or if they will hold onto their beloved GTA V. One thing is certain, however – GTA V’s legacy is secure, with sales projected to surpass 200 million copies, solidifying its position as one of the most successful games ever created.

FAQ:

Q: In what year did you buy GTA V?

A: The release date for GTA V was September 17, 2013.

Q: How many copies do you think GTA V will have sold the time GTA VI is released?

A: It is difficult to predict the exact number of copies that GTA V will sell the time GTA VI is released. However, given its current sales trajectory and enduring popularity, it is safe to assume that the figure will exceed 200 million.

Q: Will GTA VI manage to outsell its predecessor?

A: GTA VI has generated immense excitement among gaming enthusiasts worldwide. While it is challenging to predict the future success of a game, considering the huge fanbase and anticipation surrounding GTA VI, it has the potential to outsell its predecessor, GTA V.