New and Improved Mobile Experience for GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

A highly anticipated release, the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, celebrating 20 years of GTA III, has finally launched on mobile. However, unlike the console and PC versions, the mobile release comes with a new and exciting feature that fans are sure to appreciate.

One of the major criticisms of the previously released PC and console versions was the abundance of bugs and AI art fails, not to mention the changes made to the overall presentation. However, the mobile version aims to rectify these issues and provide a smoother gameplay experience.

Rockstar Games, the developer behind the GTA series, has introduced a Classic Lighting mode in the mobile version of the game. This mode “restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games,” addressing a major concern raised fans. In addition to the Classic Lighting mode, the mobile version also includes other “additional improvements,” further enhancing the graphics and overall experience.

To access the Classic Lighting setting, players need to navigate to the pause menu, open the options sub-menu, and tap on the graphics section. Here, they can make adjustments to various visual settings, such as resolution, haze, bloom, lens flare, and of course, classic lighting.

The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is available for mobile users through two different avenues. Subscribers of Netflix can enjoy the games directly within the Netflix mobile app, while non-subscribers can purchase individual apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The pricing for the standalone apps is set at $19.99 / £18.99 / €19.99 each.

In terms of device compatibility, iOS users must have a device running iOS 16.0 or later, with an A12 Bionic Chip or later. On the other hand, Android users have differing game sizes and download requirements depending on the specific device. Unfortunately, a list of supported devices has not been shared at this time.

For Netflix subscribers, the first steps involve signing in with an active Netflix account to access the games. Players will be greeted with a Netflix logo splash screen and will then be prompted to download additional content required to run the games. After the download is complete, players will be treated to the classic intros for each game before reaching the main menu.

With these new and improved features, the mobile version of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is sure to enthrall fans who were let down the initial console and PC release. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the definitive GTA experience on your mobile device.