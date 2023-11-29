Netflix Expands Gaming Offerings with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Netflix has recently announced its largest addition to its gaming catalog yet, with the inclusion of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Scheduled for release on 14 December 2023, this compilation features the remastered versions of three iconic games: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These legendary titles, which initially revolutionized the open-world video game genre, will receive visual and gameplay updates to enhance the overall experience.

While Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were already available on iOS and Android devices, it is worth noting that Netflix will become the exclusive home for the Definitive Edition of these games on these platforms. Subscribers can readily access the new trilogy, alongside other games in the Netflix Games collection, without any additional fees.

To ramp up excitement, Netflix will be offering pre-registrations for the GTA Trilogy starting from 30 November 2023. Gamers can secure their spot via the official Netflix mobile app, as well as through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

While the addition of the highly anticipated GTA Trilogy is undoubtedly a significant milestone, it is not Netflix’s first foray into the gaming realm. Over the past two years, the streaming giant has acquired mobile publishing rights for various critically acclaimed games and developed exclusive originals, including Immortality, Into The Breach, Kentucky Route Zero, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and Poinpy.

Although initially, only a small fraction of Netflix’s subscriber base engaged with gaming content, the release of such a renowned title as GTA Trilogy is expected to attract a more diverse audience and bolster uptake. Netflix has confirmed its commitment to expanding its gaming library with over 40 additional titles throughout 2023.

Beyond mobile gaming, Netflix is actively exploring ways to bring gaming experiences to televisions and web browsers using cloud gaming technology. The company has several games in the pipeline, being developed both internal and external studios, to cater to a range of preferences. Notably, Chacko Sonny, the former Overwatch Producer, leads a team dedicated to developing a AAA PC shooter for Netflix.

With its ambitious approach to gaming, Netflix continues to diversify its content offerings, capturing the attention of both casual gamers and dedicated enthusiasts alike.

