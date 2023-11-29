Netflix Games Adds Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition for Free

Netflix Games has made a major announcement that will excite gamers all around the world. They are adding the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition to their service’s library of games. This means that Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to enjoy playing three classic Grand Theft Auto titles that defined a generation of gaming.

The release date for the GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games has been confirmed to be December 14th, 2023. On this day, subscribers will be able to dive into the worlds of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. What’s even better is that they will have access to the Definitive Edition of the trilogy, which was previously launched on other platforms.

Earlier versions of the Definitive Edition received mixed reviews from critics and fans due to graphical glitches and technical issues. However, Netflix Games is giving players the chance to experience the trilogy with no strings attached. Subscribers can play for free and decide if they want to purchase the game afterwards.

It’s important to note that the addition of the GTA Trilogy to Netflix Games is a significant move for the streaming giant. Since launching their gaming service in November 2021, Netflix has been expanding its library of games to offer more variety to subscribers. The inclusion of such a popular franchise like Grand Theft Auto shows their commitment to providing top-tier gaming experiences.

In addition to the GTA Trilogy news, fans can also look forward to the debut of the GTA VI trailer next month. This will mark the end of a 10-year wait for news on the highly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

While the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy may have its flaws, this announcement is exciting for fans of the original titles. It’s a chance to relive the nostalgia and experience the games in a whole new way. And with Netflix Games’ cloud-based gaming service, playing these iconic titles has never been easier. Get ready to embark on epic criminal adventures on December 14th.

