The GTA Trilogy Set to Arrive on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Netflix, the popular streaming service, has revealed that it will be releasing the much-anticipated GTA Trilogy — The Definitive Edition on mobile devices next month. This news follows previous reports suggesting that Netflix would be involved in the release of the highly sought-after mobile versions of the iconic Grand Theft Auto games.

In addition to offering video content, Netflix is expanding into the world of gaming. They have already introduced gaming features within their mobile app and have plans to develop their own console games. To support their gaming initiatives, the company has been hiring experienced professionals from the industry, including Joseph Staten, a prominent figure in the development of the Halo franchise, who has joined Netflix as a creative director for a new AAA game.

What sets this release apart is that the developer listed for the GTA Trilogy is Netflix, not Rockstar Games or Grove Street Games. This collaboration between Netflix and the renowned game franchise has sparked excitement and speculation among fans.

The mobile versions of the GTA Trilogy — GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas — will be exclusively available for Netflix subscribers. These remastered games can be played either directly from the Netflix mobile app or downloaded as standalone apps from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Netflix subscribers can pre-register for the GTA Trilogy starting on November 30th, ensuring that they are ready to download the games when they become available on December 14th.

To play the games on iOS devices, users must have iOS 16.0 or later, as well as an A12 Bionic Chip or a more recent version. The supported devices start from the iPhone XS and iPad Pro. In terms of game size, GTA III requires 1.7GB of storage, while GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas require 2.8GB and 2.9GB respectively.

Netflix has not yet disclosed the list of supported Android devices or the required OS version for these games.

While it remains uncertain if the mobile version will eventually be available for purchase outside of a Netflix subscription, there is a possibility that this arrangement is a timed exclusive, and the games may become available for individual purchase or included in the existing GTA+ subscription after a certain period of time.

As eagerly anticipated as this release is, fans of the GTA series and mobile gaming enthusiasts can expect more updates and news from Rockstar Games and Netflix regarding new developments and releases, including GTA 6 and GTA Online.