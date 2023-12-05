Streamer Adin Ross Claims to be in GTA VI Trailer

Summary: Streamer Adin Ross took to Twitter to announce that he will be appearing in the upcoming GTA VI trailer. However, his announcement has drawn mixed reactions from fans, causing speculation about the credibility of his claim.

In an unexpected turn of events, streamer Adin Ross surprised fans with a tweet claiming that he will be featured in the highly anticipated GTA VI trailer. The tweet, posted from his secondary Twitter account @AR15thed3mon, has sparked both excitement and skepticism among followers.

Ross expressed his gratitude to Rockstar for the opportunity, stating that he couldn’t reveal much about his involvement but assured fans they would see more of him in the next trailer. The streamer is no stranger to controversy, and his previous criticism of GTA VI for having a female protagonist garnered attention earlier this year.

The reaction to Ross’s claim has been divided. Some Twitter users jokingly chimed in, claiming they would also be appearing in the game, while others expressed their disbelief or even threatened not to purchase the game if his statement turned out to be true. There were also those who saw it as a natural fit for Ross, given his streaming background, and speculated on how the game might feature elements of the streaming world.

As of now, Rockstar has not officially confirmed or denied Ross’s involvement in GTA VI. Until there is concrete evidence, it’s advisable to approach this news with caution and take it with a grain of salt. Fans eagerly await further announcements and trailers to shed more light on the upcoming installment of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.