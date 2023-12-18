GTA VI: Next-Gen Consoles Only, PC Players Left in the Cold

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Rockstar Games has officially announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will only be playable on next-generation consoles. The highly anticipated game, set to release in 2025, will be a no-go for millions of gamers still holding onto their previous-gen consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

While the announcement brings excitement for those lucky enough to own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, it leaves PC players feeling left out in the cold. Historically, Rockstar has shown a preference for console releases before eventually making their games available on PC. This pattern has disappointed PC gamers once again as they will have to wait even longer to experience the newest installment in the beloved GTA franchise.

The decision to prioritize new-gen consoles is understandable considering the ambitious nature of GTA VI. According to Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, the team has pushed the limits of what is possible in terms of immersion and gameplay. It’s clear that the game is designed to take full advantage of the enhanced hardware and capabilities of the latest consoles.

For players who have been putting off a console upgrade, now might be the time to reconsider. If you want to be part of the GTA VI experience and dive into its immersive world, owning a next-gen console is a requirement. The game’s stunning visuals and advanced gameplay mechanics simply cannot be supported previous-gen hardware.

While the news may disappoint some, it’s important to remember that Rockstar’s priority is to deliver the best possible gaming experience. By focusing on next-gen consoles, they can fully utilize the technology and provide players with the most immersive GTA game to date. As for PC players, the wait continues, but it’s safe to say that when the game finally arrives on their platform, it will be well worth it.