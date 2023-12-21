A New Wave of Impersonators Arise After the Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Release

In the wake of the highly anticipated release of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, a new phenomenon has emerged: individuals claiming to be the stars of the game. While it was confirmed that the upcoming sequel would feature two new protagonists, it was only through the trailer that fans got their first official glimpse of Jason and Lucia, who are set to embody a Bonnie and Clyde-esque dynamic.

With Rockstar Games keeping a tight lid on the identities of the actors portraying these characters, it hasn’t stopped some people from stepping forward to take credit. One Twitter account, going the name of ‘real’ GTA VI Lucia, posted a video featuring a woman dressed in similar attire to Lucia. The video quickly gained attention, with onlookers mistaking the woman for the real deal. However, it was soon discovered that the account was a hoax, and the woman in the video was actually an Instagram model named jaelanijade.

Surprisingly, the ‘Florida Joker’ also emerged with claims of his likeness being stolen Rockstar Games. In a bold move, he demanded a staggering $1-2 billion dollars from the company. While these claims may seem outlandish, it highlights the level of enthusiasm and dedication that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated among its fan base.

As the release of Grand Theft Auto VI nears, it is inevitable that more individuals will attempt to bask in the glory of being associated with the game. However, it is important to remember that Rockstar Games maintains strict non-disclosure agreements with its actors, making it highly unlikely that any of these self-proclaimed stars are genuine.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, it is clear that the game has already captivated the imaginations of fans and inspired a new wave of impersonators seeking to seize their moment in the spotlight.