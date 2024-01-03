Upcoming Celebrity Cameos in GTA VI: Speculations and Wishlist

Speculations are swirling among fans as the release of Grand Theft Auto VI draws nearer. The highly anticipated game from Rockstar Games is known for its cameos popular celebrities, and fans can’t help but wonder which personalities will make an appearance in the next installment of the franchise.

While well-known actors have played pivotal roles in the past, such as Samuel L. Jackson as Officer Frank Tenpenny in GTA: San Andreas, the series has also featured cameos from unexpected stars like Ricky Gervais in GTA IV, Phil Collins in GTA: Vice City, and Dr. Dre in GTA V.

One controversial streamer, Adin Ross, recently claimed to have a cameo in GTA VI. In a tweet, he stated, “I’m in GTA VI. I can’t speak much about it, but you’ll see later on throughout the year in the next trailer.” However, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this, so it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Fans on Reddit have been actively discussing which celebrities they would like to see in GTA VI. The suggestions range from popular content creators like Amouranth and PewDiePie to personalities like Andrew Tate and MrBeast. Some fans even proposed giving comedian Theo Von his own radio station in the game.

With GTA VI’s release date slated for 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, fans have plenty of time to speculate and dream about the potential celebrity cameos in the game. While Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about the details, the anticipation continues to grow among gamers worldwide.

As fans eagerly await the next trailer or official announcement, one thing is for certain – GTA VI is expected to continue the tradition of incorporating familiar faces from pop culture into its immersive virtual world.