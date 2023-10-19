Enforcing Speed Limits: A Necessary Step Towards Safer Streets

In the city of Long Beach, there is a pressing need to address the issue of speeding on the streets. While some argue that lowering speed limits alone will not be effective, I firmly believe that enforcing these limits is a crucial step towards promoting road safety.

One of the main reasons why people choose to speed is because they can get away with it. Whether it’s racing through 4-way stops or running red lights, the absence of consequences encourages reckless behavior. Merely reducing the speed limit will not magically solve this problem. If individuals are already breaking the law disregarding stop signs at 30 mph, what is to stop them from doing the same at 25 mph?

While some may argue that the lack of police officers in Long Beach is the reason for lax enforcement, I disagree. The citizens have shown their support voting in favor of a sales tax increase, specifically aimed at funding public services such as law enforcement. It is therefore the responsibility of the city to hire qualified individuals to ensure that traffic laws are upheld. Sending multiple police vehicles to address a single homeless individual should not take precedence over enforcing traffic regulations.

If we truly want to see a change in driver behavior and an increase in road safety, it is imperative that we prioritize the enforcement of speed limits. This includes ticketing those who choose to exceed the designated speed and ensuring that consequences are consistently applied. By doing so, we send a clear message that reckless driving will not be tolerated, ultimately making our streets safer for all.

Diane Riska-Taylor, a resident of Bluff Park, stresses the urgent need for enforcement. When speed limits are enforced, it serves as a deterrent and encourages drivers to obey traffic laws. It is only through proactive enforcement that we can expect a reduction in speeding incidents and an improvement in overall road safety.

