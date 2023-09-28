Upcoming Events in Long Beach: Art, Music, and Community Celebrations

Looking for something to do in Long Beach? Check out these upcoming events featuring art, music, and community celebrations:

1. Amate Art: Join the Long Beach Public Library at the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library for an Amate Art presentation. Learn about this traditional Mexican art form and create your own masterpiece. (Source: Long Beach Public Library)

2. Hip Hop Workshop: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with the Long Beach Public Library at the Los Altos Neighborhood Library. This workshop will explore the history and cultural impact of Hip Hop. (Source: Long Beach Public Library)

3. Latinx Nail Art: Get creative with nail art at the Brewitt Neighborhood Library. This event, presented the Long Beach Public Library, will showcase the artistry of Latinx nail artists. (Source: Long Beach Public Library)

4. Open Mic Night: Head over to Hot Java for an evening of open mic performances. Show off your talent or enjoy the diverse range of performances local artists. (Source: bitly.ws/DsmA)

5. Thursday Night Market: Every Thursday, the Weekend Night Market presents a vibrant market experience on Promenade North between Third and Fourth Streets. Explore local vendors, food, and entertainment. (Source: Weekend Night Market)

6. Founders Day: Join Cal State Long Beach in celebrating their university’s history and future at this special event. Enjoy activities, performances, and more. (Source: Cal State Long Beach)

These are just a few of the upcoming events in Long Beach. Whether you’re interested in art, music, or community celebrations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Definitions:

– Amate Art: A traditional Mexican art form that involves hand-crafting paper from the bark of the amate tree.

– Hip Hop: A genre of music and cultural movement that originated in African American and Latinx communities in the 1970s.

– Latinx: Refers to individuals of Latin American descent, encompassing a range of gender identities.

– Open Mic Night: An event where individuals are invited to perform or showcase their talents in a supportive and welcoming environment.

