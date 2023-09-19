Upcoming Events in Long Beach

Here are some exciting events happening in Long Beach in the coming days:

September 14: Preschool Without Walls at Burnett Neighborhood Library. From noon to 2 p.m., children can engage in outdoor activities and storytelling.

September 14: Shakespeare and Friends Aloud at the Carpenter Arts Center. Register at carpenterarts.org to participate in a reading of William Shakespeare's "A Comedy of Errors."

September 14: Open Mic Night at Hot Java. Enjoy live performances from 2:30-6 p.m. for just $5.

September 14: Thursday Night Market presented the Weekend Night Market. Between Third and Fourth streets, this event is perfect for food and shopping enthusiasts from 5-9 p.m.

September 14: Belmont Shore Residents Association meeting at 5373 Second St. Rebecca Lopez from Long Beach Preparedness & Emergency Communications will be the guest speaker at 6 p.m.

September 14 – 21: Long Beach Gives, a citywide online donation campaign supporting local nonprofits, will begin accepting early donations on September 14. Visit longbeachgives.org for more information.

These are just a few of the events taking place in Long Beach over the next few days. Whether you’re interested in arts and culture, outdoor activities, or supporting local causes, there’s something for everyone in the vibrant city of Long Beach.

