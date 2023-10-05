Exciting Events in Long Beach

Long Beach is bustling with a wide range of events and activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. From live shows and concerts to community clean-ups and art exhibits, there is something for everyone. Here are some of the upcoming events taking place in Long Beach:

Movies at the Shell: “Momma Mia”

Head over to Recreation Park Bandshell on October 5th at 7 p.m. to enjoy an outdoor movie screening of the popular film “Momma Mia.” Bring your blankets and snacks for a fun night under the stars. For more information, visit bitly.ws/WeMS.

Shakespeare and Friends Aloud: “The Spanish Tragedy”

Join the virtual Shakespeare and Friends Aloud event on October 5th at 4 p.m. to explore the works of Thomas Kyd. Register at carpenterarts.org/virtual-shakespeare-friends-aloud to secure your spot.

Open Mic Night

Head to Hot Java on October 5th from 2:30-6 p.m. for an exciting Open Mic Night. For a small fee of $5, you can experience the talent of local artists and performers. More information can be found at bitly.ws/DsmA.

Thursday Night Market

Every Thursday, the Weekend Night Market presents the Thursday Night Market at 300 Promenade North, between Third and Fourth streets. From 5-9 p.m., enjoy a variety of vendors and food options.

Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band

On October 5th at 7:30 p.m., the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music presents the Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band. Conductor Jermie Arnold will lead the performance at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $5-$20. Contact 562-985-7000 or visit bitly.ws/WcCe for more details.

2nd Annual Yen and Dung Tran Distinguished Author Series

Join Renaissance High School for the Arts on October 6th from 10:30 a.m. to noon for the 2nd Annual Yen and Dung Tran Distinguished Author Series. California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick will be speaking at 235 E. Eighth St. For more information, call 562-901-0168 or visit bitly.ws/Wcnn.

Friday Farmer’s Market

Every Friday, the Harbor Area Farmers Market presents the Friday Farmer’s Market at The Streets, located at 151 E. Fifth St. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., explore a wide variety of locally sourced produce and artisanal products.

Long Beach Blues Society

Get ready for a night of blues music at the Museum of Latin American Art on October 6th from 4-10 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for this live show. Visit tinyurl.com/LBBSConcert for ticket information.

Fiesta in the Park

Celebrate at Silverado Park on October 7th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Fiesta in the Park event presented Seventh District Councilmember Roberto Uranga. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, and various activities for all ages.

19th Annual Belmont Shore Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

Show off your artistic skills at the 19th Annual Belmont Shore Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest on October 7th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented Justin Rudd, this event takes place at 5200 E. Second St. Register at justinrudd.com/chalk.html to participate.

Shakespeare on the Dark Side

Experience the dark side of Shakespeare at the Helen Borgers Theatre on October 7th at 8 p.m. The Long Beach Shakespeare Company presents this unique performance. Tickets are $13/$23. Contact 562-997-1494 or visit bitly.ws/WewF for more information.

This is just a glimpse of the exciting events happening in Long Beach. Whether you’re interested in music, art, literature, or community engagement, Long Beach has something for everyone to enjoy. Make sure to mark your calendars and join in on the fun!

