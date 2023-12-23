Avelo Airlines Expands Service to Puerto Rico, Offering Affordable Nonstop Flights

Avelo Airlines, a rising start-up in the airline industry, is making headlines once again with its expansion into Puerto Rico. The low-fare carrier is now offering nonstop service between Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). This new route not only opens up the warmth of the Caribbean for travelers from the frigid Northeast but also provides a convenient and travel-friendly alternative for those in the Greater Philadelphia/Delaware Valley region.

With its low-cost model, Avelo Airlines offers affordable one-way flights starting as low as $131 from New Haven to San Juan. However, it’s essential to note that some winter flights are already sold out, indicating the airline’s growing popularity. Avelo Airlines differentiates itself charging additional fees for services such as seat selection, priority boarding, carry-on bags, and checked luggage.

The expansion into Puerto Rico aligns with Avelo’s strategy to tap into two of the largest US airline markets, New York and Philadelphia. It aims to cater to family and leisure travelers, particularly the significant Puerto Rican communities residing in these regions. By operating twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Avelo aims to provide more accessible and faster travel options for those seeking the famous beaches and abundant outdoor activities in Puerto Rico.

Since its launch in April 2021, Avelo Airlines has witnessed consistent growth and success. It has flown over 3.5 million passengers on more than 27,000 flights, connecting travelers to a growing list of destinations across the Eastern and Western US, including regional airports that typically don’t receive full-size airliner service. With a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft and bases in Las Vegas, Orlando, Wilmington, New Haven, and Hollywood Burbank, Avelo is well-positioned to serve a vast portion of the country.

One notable aspect of Avelo Airlines’ operations is its exceptional performance in terms of on-time arrivals. The airline claims to have achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.1%) and the best on-time performance in the US airline industry, with 83.3% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

With its expansion into Puerto Rico, Avelo Airlines continues to make waves in the industry, providing travelers with affordable options and convenient connections to popular destinations.