Chicago Bears Continue to Explore New Stadium Options

The Chicago Bears are extensively researching potential locations for a new stadium, amid reports suggesting that the team is considering the South Lot of Soldier Field. While the team has not confirmed its intentions, one thing is clear – the Bears are determined to find the best possible site for their future home.

In their pursuit of a new stadium, the Bears have enlisted the help of the same surveying company they used when exploring the potential of Arlington Heights. This move signifies that the team is keeping an open mind and considering all available options. The South Lot, currently protected lakefront land, presents a unique opportunity for the Bears, but it also poses legal challenges that must be addressed.

Bronwyn Nichols, the board chair of Friends of the Parks, has stated that any viability study should take into account the potential lawsuit that may arise from developing the lakefront property. Friends of the Parks has historically fought against private interests attempting to develop real estate on the people’s lakefront. It remains to be seen how these legal concerns will affect the Bears’ decision-making process.

While the possibility of tearing down Soldier Field and constructing an entirely new stadium exists, the historical landmark status that the current stadium once held makes this option a challenging one. Soldier Field has significant historical value and is deeply rooted in the city’s identity. The decision to build a new stadium in its place would undoubtedly face strong opposition from the community.

Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren has stressed the importance of thoroughly evaluating all possible locations before making a final decision. The team has been engaged in productive discussions with city officials, as evidenced joint statements released Warren and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Both parties are committed to the growth and evolution of the city and its major civic institutions.

Warren expressed his hope to reach a decision on the stadium’s location within the next 12 months, emphasizing that once construction begins, the process is typically around three years. The Bears are eager to move forward and secure a new home that will serve their needs for many years to come.

As the Bears continue their exploration of potential sites, stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.