String of Armed Robberies Strikes Southwest Side of Chicago

A series of armed robberies rocked the Southwest Side of Chicago on Saturday evening, with at least four individuals falling victim to the brazen attacks. The incidents occurred between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., primarily in the neighborhoods of Brighton Park and Archer Heights, according to local police. Authorities have also linked the group responsible for these crimes to an earlier armed robbery in North Austin during the same day.

In each case, the victims were approached four male suspects near street vendor locations. These individuals, whose ages remain unknown at this time, brandished rifles and black handguns before forcibly demanding the personal belongings of their victims. Once the belongings were handed over, the suspects swiftly fled the scene in a Black Infiniti Q50. Descriptions provided the police indicate that the perpetrators were attired in grey jeans, black hoodies, white or multi-colored gym shoes, red gloves, and black face masks.

The specific locations and times of the robberies were as follows:

– North Major Avenue (1600 block) at 7:30 a.m.

– West 47th Street (2900 block) at 11:15 p.m.

– West 47th Street (3000 block) at 11:10 p.m.

– South Pulaski Street (4500 block) at 11:15 p.m.

– South Whipple Street (4700 block) at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to contact them at 312-747-8380. As the investigation progresses, local residents are advised to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement promptly.