Tech Trade Group Challenges Utah Laws Restricting Children’s Social Media Use

A trade group representing major tech companies, including TikTok and Facebook, has filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah over its recently passed legislation requiring parental consent for children and teens to use social media apps. The laws, which also impose a curfew on social media usage for minors, are aimed at protecting children from targeted advertisements and addictive features that may harm their mental health.

However, the NetChoice trade group argues that these regulations are unconstitutional as they restrict access to public content, compromise data security, and undermine parental rights. The lawsuit claims that the laws excessively control digital tools and states that Utah’s intentions to protect young people should not come at the cost of government control over online activities.

Utah’s Governor, Spencer Cox, has expressed support for the laws, citing research that highlights the negative impact of social media on children’s mental health. The governor believes that legal challenges from tech companies were expected, but he remains determined to protect children from the potential harms of excessive social media use.

The state of Utah is reviewing the lawsuit, and its Attorney General Sean Reyes will represent the state in court. A spokesperson for the state emphasized that the legislation’s primary goal is to safeguard young people from the harmful effects of social media, and they remain focused on this objective.

NetChoice, in a separate lawsuit, previously succeeded in temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing a similar law. The trade group argues that these regulations can lead to excessive data collection social media companies, compromising online safety. Furthermore, they challenge the social media curfew, asserting that it may isolate children from news, study tools, and peer communication. NetChoice has requested a federal judge to halt the implementation of the laws while the case progresses through the legal system.