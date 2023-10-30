Group Conflict Arises Over Instagram Post on Israel-Hamas War

A clash between two groups erupted in Champa Nagar, Bihar, stemming from an Instagram post concerning the Israel-Hamas war. The incident resulted in road blockages, the closure of the local market, and one individual sustaining injuries. Swift action was taken the police, deploying forces from five police stations to pacify the situation and restore order.

According to Sadar SDPO Pushkar Kumar, a young man had been sharing messages related to the Israel-Hamas war on his social media account for the past three days. This sparked objections from members of another community, ultimately leading to a clash between the two groups on Saturday night. In response to the arrest of the man behind the posts, people from his community blocked the road as a sign of protest.

To prevent any further untoward incidents, security has been intensified in the area. The authorities aim to maintain calm and ensure the safety of the residents.

