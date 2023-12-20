Legal Battle Erupts as Trade Group Challenges Utah’s Kid-Focused Social Media Laws

A trade group representing major tech companies, including Meta, TikTok, Google, and more, has filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah to prevent the implementation of two new laws aimed at safeguarding children on social media platforms. These laws, known as HB 311 and SB 152, are intended to protect minors from the potential adverse effects of excessive social media use.

The legislation introduces various measures, such as a digital curfew between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., granting parental access to children’s social media accounts, and requiring parental consent for profile creation for users under 18. However, according to the trade group, NetChoice, this legislation infringes on the constitutional rights of individuals, compromises data security, and diminishes parental rights.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the enforcement of these laws, which are scheduled to take effect on March 1, 2024, covering platforms with more than 10 million users. NetChoice asserts that similar legal challenges against comparable restrictions in California and Arkansas have been successful.

If the laws are enacted, individuals will have the right to sue social media companies on behalf of Utah minors for any harm incurred as a result of using these platforms, including addiction, financial loss, physical harm, or emotional distress. For individuals under 16, harm will be presumed, placing the burden of proof on companies to demonstrate otherwise. Non-compliance could result in significant penalties, such as a $250,000 fine for incorporating addictive design elements and fines of up to $2,500 per affected child.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who signed the bills into law, cited the increasing rates of depression and mental health issues among young people, which he attributes to social media companies. Nevertheless, the trade group’s legal challenge argues that families should be equipped with educational resources to make informed decisions regarding their children’s online activities and privacy protection.

As this legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will weigh the interests of child protection against potential infringements on constitutional rights and parental autonomy.