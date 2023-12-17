Social Media Reacts to Groom’s Shocking Wedding Vows

Social media is abuzz with outrage after a video surfaced showing a groom’s inappropriate wedding vows. While the bride may have laughed it off, the guests in attendance and those watching online were far from amused. During the outdoor ceremony, the groom made a disrespectful comment, promising to “smack that a**” whenever he had the chance. The groom’s attempt at humor fell flat, and he ended his vows saying, “That’s all I got,” while laughing at his own unfunny remark.

Reacting to the video, viewers expressed their shock and disappointment. Many felt that wedding vows should be a serious and heartfelt expression of love and commitment, and criticized the groom for not taking them seriously. Some even questioned his love and care for his bride, wondering why he couldn’t be bothered to write meaningful vows.

The officiant tried to intervene and salvage the situation asking the groom if he had anything else prepared, but the groom insisted that what he had said was enough. The disappointment on the officiant’s face was evident, with viewers sympathizing with his unsuccessful attempts to guide the groom.

Amidst the criticism, some users shared their own opinions. Some women stated that they would have run away if they were the bride in this situation, feeling disrespected and uncared for.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time such inappropriate behavior has been witnessed at a wedding, and it probably won’t be the last. In a similar incident back in October, another groom faced backlash for his inappropriate and distressing vows.

As the video continues to circulate online, reminding viewers of the importance of meaningful vows, it serves as a reminder of the depth of commitment and respect that should be present on a couple’s special day.