Groom Ties the Knot with Sign Language, Touching Millions of Hearts

In a heartwarming display of love and inclusivity, a groom in Kelantan captured the attention of millions exchanging wedding vows in sign language. The moving ceremony, which took place over the weekend, was shared in a viral TikTok clip the wedding photographer.

The groom, named Hakim, focused on his mother, who served as his sign language interpreter. With her assistance, Hakim was able to express his heartfelt vows to his bride. This unique display of love left many social media users touched his commitment and the effort made to ensure everyone was included in the ceremony.

The video has garnered an astounding 7.5 million views and over 635,000 likes, sparking an outpouring of congratulations and kind words for the newlyweds. Many commenters also expressed their admiration for Hakim’s mother, who patiently translated the wedding vows and guided him through the process.

In addition, social media users couldn’t help but notice Hakim’s humorous side-eye to the Islamic cleric officiating the ceremony, displaying his nerves in a light-hearted manner. This added a touch of joy and laughter to the emotional affair.

This heartwarming display reminds us of the power of love and the importance of inclusivity. It serves as a beautiful example of how language barriers can be overcome when there is an abundance of love and understanding.

