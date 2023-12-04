Debunking the Carrot Price Discrepancy: A Matter of Bag Size

A TikTok video comparing carrot prices in the U.S. and Canada recently went viral, sparking outrage over what seemed like a shocking difference. However, the truth behind the apparent discrepancy is far simpler than it appears – the bags being compared are vastly different in size.

@missjanet, the creator of the video, can be seen enjoying an Ontario carrot purchased in Mississippi for 98 cents. Expressing her confusion, she questions how it is possible for Canadian-grown carrots to be sold at such a low price. “Who’s making any money? Probably nobody,” she ponders.

While the video attracted a lot of attention and frustrated comments, it fails to consider a crucial detail. The bag of carrots featured in the video contains only one pound of produce, a size that is not commonly available in Ontario. In comparison, Loblaws, a major Canadian retailer, sells a three-pound bag for $3.99. When factoring in the exchange rate, we’re actually getting a better deal in Canada.

Steven Kamenar, the general manager of Hillside Gardens, the Bradford, Ontario-based company behind the carrots, expressed surprise at the strong reactions to the video. He clarified that their company sells products to exporters but not directly to retailers. He emphasized that pricing in the industry is flexible and depends on various factors.

Kamenar also pointed out that the TikToker’s bag of carrots is significantly smaller than what is typically sold in Ontario. Many angry comments failed to consider this important detail, leading to a distorted perception of the price difference.

Furthermore, the timing of the video’s release coincided with American Thanksgiving, a time when retailers often offer discounts on certain products. Kamenar speculates that the bag of carrots was likely part of a promotion related to the holiday, a period when Hillside Gardens usually exports an increased quantity of products.

While grocery prices in Canada have indeed sparked concerns among consumers, it is crucial to consider all the relevant facts before forming judgments. In some cases, misunderstandings and misinformation on social media platforms can distort the reality of the situation.

