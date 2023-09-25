The Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Breaks Silence with Cryptic Message on X

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for the 2023-24 season with hopes of contending for an NBA Championship. However, the beginning of the season will pose some challenges for the team as they will be without superstar point guard Ja Morant, who has been issued a suspension for the first 25 games.

Morant has kept a relatively low profile since the suspension, especially on social media. On September 22, he broke his silence with a cryptic message on his personal X account (previously known as Twitter). He wrote, “y’all just be talkin,” leaving fans and media speculating about its meaning.

The post did not have any follow-up messages, so it is unclear who Morant was referring to or what he was specifically addressing. Some have suggested that it could be a response to former NBA player Evan Turner’s recent suggestion on The Old Man and the Three podcast that the Grizzlies should consider moving from Memphis to Nashville. However, this is purely speculative at this point.

While Morant’s message remains a mystery, it has sparked curiosity and discussion among fans and analysts alike. As the Grizzlies prepare for the upcoming season, they will have to navigate the early games without their star point guard. It remains to be seen how they will fare during his absence and how Morant will return to the team once his suspension is over.

