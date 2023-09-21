Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for “Griselda” Starring Sofia Vergara

Netflix has unveiled the teaser trailer for “Griselda,” a limited series featuring Sofia Vergara in the lead role as Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug trafficker known as the “Godmother.” The series, helmed writer-producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz, explores Blanco’s journey as she establishes one of the most lucrative drug cartels in history while also raising her three sons. Having emigrated from Colombia, she operated a ruthlessly violent cocaine trade in New York and Miami during the 1970s and ’80s before her arrest in 1985. As the first woman criminal to amass a billion-dollar fortune, Blanco was later murdered in Colombia at the age of 69 in 2012.

Griselda’s tale has been previously recounted in various films and TV shows, such as the 2018 Lifetime biopic “Cocaine Godmother,” starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.”

In addition to Vergara, the cast includes Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga. The series is created Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. Newman and Escajeda serve as co-showrunners alongside Vergara, who is also an executive producer.

“Griselda” is the result of an eight-year collaboration between Vergara, executive producer Luis Balaguer, and Latin World Entertainment. Additional executive producers include Miro, Bernard, and the “Narcos” showrunners Newman and Baiz. The series, consisting of six episodes, is set to premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

