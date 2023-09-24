New Netflix Series “Griselda” Explores the Life of a Notorious Crime Boss

Netflix has announced the upcoming release of the highly anticipated series “Griselda” with a premiere date and an intriguing trailer. This limited series, created Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard, consists of six episodes that delve into the life of Griselda Blanco.

Starring Sofía Vergara, alongside a talented cast including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito, “Griselda” takes viewers back to the 1970s and 1980s, providing an in-depth look into the rise of the notorious Colombian drug lord known as the “godmother” of the Miami crime scene.

Inspired the real-life story, the series showcases Griselda Blanco’s intelligence and ambition as she creates one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. In a world where power and violence reign, Blanco’s unsuspected savagery and charm allow her to effortlessly balance her criminal empire and the complexities of familial relationships. Her notorious reputation as “the Godmother” solidifies her place in the annals of crime.

“Griselda” is set to premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the captivating world of this crime drama, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating its arrival.

If you are a fan of gritty crime stories or enjoy exploring the lives of complex and powerful characters, “Griselda” is a series you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for January 25th and prepare to be enthralled the captivating story of Griselda Blanco, one of the most influential figures in the history of organized crime.

– Regina Avalos, September 24, 2023, courtesy of Netflix

– Limited series: A television series that consists of a predetermined number of episodes, typically with a closed-ended narrative.

– Cartel: An organized group involved in criminal activities, particularly the distribution of illegal drugs.

