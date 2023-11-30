Sofía Vergara Stars in High-Stakes Crime Drama ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara is set to make a thrilling return to the small screen in Netflix’s latest limited drama series, Griselda. The highly-anticipated show, created and executive produced Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, promises to take viewers on a gripping journey into the dark and dangerous world of the cocaine drug trade.

Replacing quotes from the original, the story centers around a formidable woman who becomes deeply entangled in the illicit underworld. As the godmother of the drug trade, she navigates treacherous alliances, dangerous power struggles, and the deadly consequences that come with her chosen path.

Griselda, premiering globally on Thursday, January 25, 2024, introduces viewers to an immersive narrative that explores the complex dynamics of organized crime. As audiences delve into this gritty world, they will witness the high-stakes game being played, where loyalty is tested and betrayal is lurking around every corner.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the lead actress in Griselda?

A: Sofía Vergara stars as the godmother of the drug trade in Netflix’s limited drama series Griselda.

Q: When does the show premiere?

A: Griselda is set to premiere globally on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Q: Who are the creators and executive producers of the series?

A: Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, known for their work on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, are the creators and executive producers of Griselda.

Q: What is the show about?

A: Griselda delves into the dark and dangerous world of the cocaine drug trade, following a formidable woman who becomes deeply entangled in the illicit underworld.