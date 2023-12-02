A Life-Changing Collaboration: Inspiring Exercise at Any Age

In a surprising turn of events, a young fitness enthusiast from Grimsby, Bailey Greetham-Clark, has had the remarkable opportunity to feature alongside the remarkable TikTok duo, Jess and Norma. These inspiring women have amassed an awe-inspiring one million followers on TikTok. Bailey, the driving force behind Be Great Fitness, has dedicated himself to spreading the importance of exercise across schools and care homes in the area.

Bailey’s passion lies in helping those with limited mobility, ensuring that everyone has access to exercise, regardless of their physical limitations. To reach an even broader audience, Bailey joined forces with Jess and Norma, known for their incredible following and immense popularity. Jess and Norma’s TikTok account boasts an astonishing 1.9 million followers and an incredible 50 million likes on their videos.

Working alongside Jess’ beloved grandmother, Norma, Bailey showcased a series of basic exercises that can be performed even while sitting down. At first, Norma was reluctant to embrace the idea, comically displaying her initial resistance in the opening moments of the video collaboration. Bailey was relieved, and the video captured the heartwarming moment when Norma grew to enjoy the exercises, expressing how much she appreciated them.

This extraordinary collaboration has garnered immense attention, achieving over 300,000 views in just twenty-four hours. Bailey himself is in awe of the response, stating, “The number of people that have seen it has blown me away.” Thrilled to be working with such influential figures and using the platform to promote the importance of exercise, Bailey remains excited about the future and the potential to reach even more individuals.

