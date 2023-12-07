Elon Musk’s Travel Habits Questioned in Custody Dispute

In the ongoing custody battle between Elon Musk and Grimes, new legal documents reveal that Grimes has alleged that Musk spends less than half of his time in Texas, despite relocating Tesla’s headquarters to the state in 2021. The former couple is fighting over which state, Texas or California, should have jurisdiction over their custody dispute.

According to Grimes, Musk still spends two to three days a week in California, indicating his strong ties to the state. Grimes argues that this should be a key factor in determining jurisdiction, as California has no limit on child support payments compared to Texas, where monthly payments are capped at $2,760 for three children.

Musk, on the other hand, filed a lawsuit in Texas court in September to establish a “parent-child” relationship with their three shared children. He accuses Grimes of moving to California earlier in an attempt to avoid the jurisdiction of Texas courts.

Residential custody disputes typically grant jurisdiction to the state where the children have been living for the previous six months. In this case, Grimes claims that she and the two youngest children have been living in California since December 2022, while Musk argues that the kids’ primary residence is in Austin, Texas.

Grimes also made claims about Musk’s travel habits, stating that he only spent 126 out of the previous 274 days in Austin, approximately 45% of his time, citing his frequent travel between Texas and California.

These allegations highlight the complexity of the custody dispute and the importance of determining the children’s primary residence. Both Musk and Grimes have yet to comment on the recent legal filings.

As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen which state will ultimately have jurisdiction over the custody dispute between Elon Musk and Grimes.