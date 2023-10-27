Griffin’s Confirms Discontinuation of Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger Biscuits

Griffin’s, a popular biscuit brand, has officially confirmed that they have discontinued their beloved Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger biscuits. This announcement has left many Kiwis puzzled and disappointed, as they have been expressing their confusion over the sudden disappearance of these tasty treats from store shelves.

The news of the biscuits’ discontinuation sparked a wave of responses on social media, with people sharing their disappointment and reminiscing about their childhood memories associated with these biscuits. One Reddit user expressed their frustration, saying, “I’ve been looking everywhere and can’t find them either.” Another person added, “I was wondering where these biscuits went.”

A spokesperson from Griffin’s recently revealed that both the Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger biscuits will no longer be available. This confirmation has saddened fans who considered these biscuits as their favorites. Some loyal customers shared their struggle to find suitable replacements, as one person mentioned, “As I basically only shop at one place, they keep not being in stock.”

For those who are looking for alternatives, social media has proven to be helpful. One Reddit user suggested the Slavica Bakery-branded Crunchy Sultana Biscuits as a similar option, acknowledging that they may not be an exact match. Additionally, health food company Orgran offers Fruit-Filled Apricot Biscuits as an alternative to Fruit Fingers.

Overall, the discontinuation of Griffin’s Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger biscuits has left a void in the hearts and taste buds of their loyal customers. While alternatives exist, many fans will undoubtedly miss the unique flavors and texture of these iconic biscuits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are the Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger biscuits discontinued?

Yes, Griffin’s has officially confirmed that they have discontinued both the Golden Fruit and Apricot Fruit Finger biscuits.

Why did Griffin’s discontinue these biscuits?

The reasons behind Griffin’s decision to discontinue these biscuits are unknown. However, it is not uncommon for companies to discontinue products due to various factors such as low sales or a strategic shift in their product lineup.

Are there any alternatives to these discontinued biscuits?

Yes, there are alternatives available in the market. One option suggested a Reddit user is the Slavica Bakery-branded Crunchy Sultana Biscuits. Additionally, Orgran offers Fruit-Filled Apricot Biscuits as an alternative to Fruit Fingers. Keep in mind that while these options may be similar, they might not provide an exact match in flavor and texture.