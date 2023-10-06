Lack of Empathy: Company Criticized for Insensitive Handling of Employee’s Death

A grieving husband recently called out a company for its thoughtless and disrespectful behavior following the death of his wife, an employee. The post, shared on his late wife’s LinkedIn profile, exposed how little the company cared about its employees’ well-being.

TikTok content creator Morgan (@resumeofficial) shared the details of the husband’s LinkedIn post, which garnered significant attention. The post revealed that the wife, named Terah Mauricio, passed away at the age of 28, and her husband called out the company for responding quickly to replace her but failing to provide the necessary resources for their employees, causing them to overwork themselves. The husband criticized the company for handling the situation insensitively and mocked their token gesture of planting a tree in Terah’s honor while failing to support her family.

Morgan highlighted the unrealistic standards set the company in their “about” section on LinkedIn, which boasted about hiring employees who never get sick or take vacation days. She emphasized the need for companies to create a compassionate and non-toxic work environment and urged employees not to give their lives away to their jobs because companies often do not care.

Various individuals expressed their outrage and shared similar stories of companies handling employee deaths insensitively immediately posting job openings or failing to provide support. It is crucial for companies to prioritize their employees’ mental and physical well-being and address burnout. In an age where work culture demands more from professionals, a work-life balance and empathy should not be overlooked.

